LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $8.02. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 768,998 shares.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 7.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LFST. Barclays raised their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth about $73,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.28.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

