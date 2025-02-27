LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on LendingTree from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on LendingTree from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $516,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 121,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,912.28. The trade was a 11.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Scott V. Totman bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.59 per share, for a total transaction of $144,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,029.28. The trade was a 25.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 361,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 301,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in LendingTree by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 242,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LendingTree by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 27,887 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $40.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. LendingTree has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $62.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

