Leisure Stocks To Watch Today – February 27th

Trip.com Group, Ambarella, Apollo Global Management, VICI Properties, MGM Resorts International, Pool, and Hilton Grand Vacations are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares in companies that provide goods and services related to recreation, entertainment, and leisure activities, such as travel, hospitality, sports, and dining. These stocks tend to be sensitive to economic cycles, reflecting discretionary consumer spending on non-essential, lifestyle-enhancing experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $57.40. 4,236,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,636. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $10.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.80. 3,379,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,377. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.94. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.66. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $85.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMBA

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.91. 1,264,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,901. The company has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.34. 1,728,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,379,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,580. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Shares of POOL traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $345.84. The stock had a trading volume of 147,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. Pool has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $343.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

HGV traded up $3.13 on Thursday, reaching $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 944,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,143. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HGV

Featured Stories