Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 236 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.93.
Shares of TGT stock opened at $124.05 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.06 and its 200-day moving average is $142.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 47.51%.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
