Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 236 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.93.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $124.05 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.06 and its 200-day moving average is $142.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 47.51%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.