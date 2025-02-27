Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IAU opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

