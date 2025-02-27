Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in AON by 3.2% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AON by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Up 0.3 %

AON stock opened at $398.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $400.22. The company has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.21.

Get Our Latest Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.