Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $128.40 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.96 and its 200 day moving average is $163.42.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

