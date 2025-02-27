Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $192.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.52 and a 200-day moving average of $190.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $168.85 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

