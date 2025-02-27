Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

AMD stock opened at $104.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.42. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.62 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

