Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 2,153 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 145.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $425.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $460.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.22 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

