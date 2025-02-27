Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

LADR stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a current ratio of 38.96. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.98%.

Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 1,089.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,528,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,238 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,294 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $6,907,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $4,323,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 109,816 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

