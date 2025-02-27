KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 98.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 553.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $39.17.

