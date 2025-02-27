Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3,267.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,667,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320,822 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,699,000 after buying an additional 167,475 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 737,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after buying an additional 42,408 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 704,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after buying an additional 31,782 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,932,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $25.58.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

