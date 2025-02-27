Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,394,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,652,000 after buying an additional 52,616 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,605,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,120,000 after buying an additional 77,537 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,544,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,132,000 after buying an additional 796,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 790,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,807,000 after buying an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $326.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.28. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.