Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $11.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $232.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $182.98 and a 1-year high of $245.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.95.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

