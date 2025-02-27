Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intel by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $393,323,000 after buying an additional 14,227,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after buying an additional 12,865,308 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,426,000 after buying an additional 9,422,136 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $244,302,000 after buying an additional 7,207,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after buying an additional 5,417,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $101.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

