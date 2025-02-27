Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,167,000 after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,556,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,668,000 after purchasing an additional 144,246 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 631,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 431,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 33,316 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 427,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 90,939 shares during the period.

Get NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF alerts:

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HFXI opened at $27.91 on Thursday. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $614.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.