Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 1,367 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $179.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.00 and its 200 day moving average is $178.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

