Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Koppers had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Koppers updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.750-4.750 EPS.
Koppers Stock Down 10.1 %
Shares of Koppers stock traded down $3.26 on Thursday, hitting $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 359,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,840. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.83. Koppers has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.54.
Koppers Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Koppers
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.
