Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Koppers had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Koppers updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.750-4.750 EPS.

Koppers Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of Koppers stock traded down $3.26 on Thursday, hitting $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 359,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,840. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.83. Koppers has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KOP. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Koppers

About Koppers

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.