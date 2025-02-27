Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.200-5.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.20-$5.30 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.43. 364,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $96.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.15. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

