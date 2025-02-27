Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.200-5.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.20-$5.30 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.43. 364,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $96.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.15. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Further Reading

