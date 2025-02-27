KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 470.8% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.
KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.04%. On average, research analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.9388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from KONE Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.94. KONE Oyj’s payout ratio is 39.39%.
KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.
