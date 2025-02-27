Klotho Neurosciences (NASDAQ:KLTO) Trading 1.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.36. 34,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 838,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Klotho Neurosciences Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43.

Institutional Trading of Klotho Neurosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Klotho Neurosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTO – Free Report) by 122.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Klotho Neurosciences worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

About Klotho Neurosciences

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors.

