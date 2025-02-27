KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $132.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.40 and a 200-day moving average of $141.67. The firm has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

