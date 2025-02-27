Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.610-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.610-1.670 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.11. 931,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,716. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $758,511.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,637 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,113.04. This represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $658,959.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,291,162.46. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,118 shares of company stock worth $5,411,891. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

