Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Issues Earnings Results

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

KDP stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 29,346,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,536. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab bought 3,619,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,236,389.86. The trade was a 1.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

