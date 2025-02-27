K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (3.40) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. K3 Business Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 6.25%.
K3 Business Technology Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON KBT traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 99.85 ($1.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,512. K3 Business Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 58 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 115 ($1.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.24. The stock has a market cap of £44.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.83.
About K3 Business Technology Group
