K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (3.40) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. K3 Business Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 6.25%.

K3 Business Technology Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON KBT traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 99.85 ($1.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,512. K3 Business Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 58 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 115 ($1.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.24. The stock has a market cap of £44.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.83.

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Solutions segments.

