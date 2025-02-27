K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 118.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 191.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,731 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at $1,116,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at $498,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of FTAI opened at $140.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,403.06 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.96. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $181.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.