K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 1,060 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 117,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Copart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Copart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Copart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,558,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,417,000 after purchasing an additional 48,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 83,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $5,153,556.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,850 shares in the company, valued at $485,601. The trade was a 91.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 398,790 shares of company stock valued at $23,161,540 over the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.82.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

