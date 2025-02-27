K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Increases Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2,923.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,309,000 after buying an additional 1,473,154 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 759,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,043,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.32, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $85.69.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $105,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,793.92. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,635.87. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,686 shares of company stock worth $479,022 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

