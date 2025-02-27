Julia Brncic Sells 696 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $15,325.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 140,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,037.84. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Julia Brncic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Julia Brncic sold 740 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $16,442.80.

EverQuote Stock Performance

EVER stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $909.93 million, a PE ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 100.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

