JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Issues Earnings Results

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.75 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan Emerging Markets had a net margin of 82.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Trading Down 0.8 %

LON JMG traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 110.90 ($1.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,284. JPMorgan Emerging Markets has a 1-year low of GBX 99.80 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 115.08 ($1.46). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 109.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Get JPMorgan Emerging Markets alerts:

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets

(Get Free Report)

Gain access to the attractive long-term growth potential of emerging markets– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum

We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.