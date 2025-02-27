JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $75.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.51% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,496.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
