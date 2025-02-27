Joseph Adamo Sells 6,226 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $86,914.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,532.84. This represents a 18.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of GNK stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $616.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNK. StockNews.com cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 535.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

