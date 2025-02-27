JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Director David G. Nord Purchases 20,000 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,400. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.17.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on JELD. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 79.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

