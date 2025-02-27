J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.850-10.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.8 billion-$8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.8 billion.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $109.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $98.77 and a 52 week high of $127.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.26. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.45%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on J. M. Smucker

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.