Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Itaú Unibanco is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Itaú Unibanco last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITUB. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

