iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVW) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVW – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.19 and last traded at $49.26. 29,387 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 10,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the third quarter worth $194,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF

The iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (IVVW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is passively managed, aiming to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a certain cap, while also providing enhanced monthly income through a covered call option writing strategy.

