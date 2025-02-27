iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,564 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,395.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 170,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHV opened at $110.40 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average of $110.31.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

