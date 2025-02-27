iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 16,685.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,884,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,849,641 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.40% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $647,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 262,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 78,521 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.40 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.31.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.