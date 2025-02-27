iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Decreased by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.7% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $215.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

