iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $25,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 127,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,584,000 after acquiring an additional 27,677 shares during the last quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,854,000. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,408,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

