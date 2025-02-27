iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 5,800.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Stock Performance

IWTR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85.

Get iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7812 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF ( NASDAQ:IWTR Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 23.46% of iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (IWTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies that derive revenue from sustainable water or demonstrate relatively efficient water management. IWTR was launched on Sep 20, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.