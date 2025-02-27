iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 5,800.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.
iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Stock Performance
IWTR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85.
iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7812 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF
iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (IWTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies that derive revenue from sustainable water or demonstrate relatively efficient water management. IWTR was launched on Sep 20, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.