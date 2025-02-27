iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $181.44 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

