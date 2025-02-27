iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,636 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.58% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $44,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $40.33 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

