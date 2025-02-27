iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the period. Simmons Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

GVI stock opened at $105.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

