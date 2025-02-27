iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2,108.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,554,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,347,920 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.17% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $231,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,723,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,243 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,445,000 after acquiring an additional 347,836 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,284,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,358,000 after acquiring an additional 172,943 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,167,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,030,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,424,000 after acquiring an additional 148,673 shares during the period.

FLOT stock opened at $51.07 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

