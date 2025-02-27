iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $130.05 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $108.40 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

