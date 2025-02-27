iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 60,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 34,842 shares.The stock last traded at $68.77 and had previously closed at $69.51.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $829.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.27.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
