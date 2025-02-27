iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 60,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 34,842 shares.The stock last traded at $68.77 and had previously closed at $69.51.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $829.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.27.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

