iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,839,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $112.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.34. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

