iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,803,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,613 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 9.6% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $1,014,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,182,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $4,839,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.34. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

